ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of ZI opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.