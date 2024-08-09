10,042 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE PBR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

