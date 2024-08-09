106,734 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 106,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14,621.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 245,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.32. 1,469,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,684. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

