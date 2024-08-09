11,992 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.01. 624,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,405. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $369.41.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,606. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.