23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ME

23andMe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,461. 23andMe has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.21.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 303.55% and a negative return on equity of 66.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 893,552 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 68.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 340,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,321 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.