243,928 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 243,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,792,000. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of S&P Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.73.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $488.51. 600,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,101. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $502.95. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.63 and its 200-day moving average is $439.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

