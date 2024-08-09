26,830 Shares in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 479,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 982.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 351,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 318,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 411,391 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

