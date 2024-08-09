2,876 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.33. 632,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,862. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

