330 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 720,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.