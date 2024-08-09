36,672 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $75.09. 4,655,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,799,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

