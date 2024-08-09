38,900 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,114. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.