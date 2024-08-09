41,909 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.84. 353,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

