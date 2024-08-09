4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

