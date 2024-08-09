4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 5,490 ($70.16) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,075 ($52.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,780 ($86.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,980.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,978.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

