4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOUR
4imprint Group Price Performance
About 4imprint Group
4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 4imprint Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.