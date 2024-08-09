552,132 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 552,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $3,861,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,419,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,077,447. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

