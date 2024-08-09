66,867 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.03. 1,334,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $441.46.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

