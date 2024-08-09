8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 990,352 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.