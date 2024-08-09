939,022 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 939,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,886,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,292. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

