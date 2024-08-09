Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Releases Earnings Results

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADIGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 27,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock valued at $76,151 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

