Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE AGD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 219,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.17.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
