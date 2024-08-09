Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AGD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 219,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

