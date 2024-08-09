ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 3,425,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,738. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

