ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Raised to $52.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after buying an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after buying an additional 147,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

