Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ATNM):
- 8/7/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 8/6/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/26/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %
NYSE ATNM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 617,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,955. The company has a market cap of $65.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.