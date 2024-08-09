Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ATNM):

8/7/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

8/6/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE ATNM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 617,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,955. The company has a market cap of $65.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.