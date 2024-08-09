Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

ATNM opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

