Acumen Capital Analysts Give Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) a C$13.25 Price Target

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.25 price objective by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.68.

Sylogist Stock Performance

SYZ traded down C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.12. 11,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.54 million, a P/E ratio of 553.00 and a beta of 0.82. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$6.46 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylogist will post 0.3203147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

