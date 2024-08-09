Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.66), Zacks reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $718.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.24 million.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $23.59. 8,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

