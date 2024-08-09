Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.63. 73,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $126.70. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $8,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.