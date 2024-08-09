adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 1.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €217.50 ($239.01) and last traded at €216.70 ($238.13). Approximately 398,434 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €213.20 ($234.29).
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of -323.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €224.94 and a 200 day moving average of €208.65.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
