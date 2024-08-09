ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ADMA stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,567,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -804.00 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
