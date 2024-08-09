ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,567,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -804.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

