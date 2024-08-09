AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 903,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 795,606 shares.The stock last traded at $96.01 and had previously closed at $96.91.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AECOM by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

