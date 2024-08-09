AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MITT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.82 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

