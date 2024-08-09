Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $942,801.30 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $942,801.30 and $86.75 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008381 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

