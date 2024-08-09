Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $131.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.22.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. 4,392,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,262. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after buying an additional 149,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

