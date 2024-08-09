Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.06.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKYA. BTIG Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.55.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
