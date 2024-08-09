Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Albany International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $4.05 EPS.

Albany International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AIN stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 157,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIN

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.