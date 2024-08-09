Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Albany International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $4.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

AIN traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 157,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,813. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

