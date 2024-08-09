Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

