Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $90.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

