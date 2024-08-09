Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $80.10 and last traded at $80.88. 417,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,078,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

