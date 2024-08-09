Albert Soleiman Acquires 108 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £304.56 ($389.21).

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Markets alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Albert Soleiman bought 88 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £295.68 ($377.87).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($386.58).

CMC Markets Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 309.50 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £866.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,737.50 and a beta of 0.50. CMC Markets Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 344 ($4.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 304.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.90.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.45) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMC Markets

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.