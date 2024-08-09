Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.04%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 16.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
