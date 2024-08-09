Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

