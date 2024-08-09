Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Trading Down 11.9%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.48. Approximately 1,886,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,550,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of C$993.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.6494624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.