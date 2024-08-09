Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.
Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 210,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
