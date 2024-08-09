Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 418,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,146. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $489.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.