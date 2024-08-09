Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given Hold Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $256.19 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $178.21 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.65 and a 200-day moving average of $327.15.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.16 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

