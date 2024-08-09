Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 910,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,839. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 million, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently -104.76%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 75,486 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $781,280.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,969,494 shares in the company, valued at $41,084,262.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alta Equipment Group news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 75,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $781,280.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,969,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,084,262.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 313,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,631 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

