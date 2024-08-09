Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $94.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,248 shares of company stock worth $37,074,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 991.33, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

