Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $50.43. 1,100,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,663,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

