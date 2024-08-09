Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.33.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.17. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$59.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

